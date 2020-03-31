Hungary: Budapest residents react after law passed allowing Orban to rule by decree

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Budapest residents shared their reactions on Monday after lawmakers in the Hungarian capital passed a law allowing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to rule by decree, among other powers, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The law, which contains no time limit, was opposed by opposition parties, with over 100,000 people signing a petition against the measure, but was passed by lawmakers with over the required two-thirds majority.

“Without time limit, I don’t think it’s right but in this situation, they decide,” a passer-by said.

“It shakes the foundation of democracy in my opinion. That is the problem with it,” commented another.

One woman expressed her support for the law saying, “The government made the right decision. I think they do the things in a very logical and realistic way. And I think everything is right about how they treat this coronavirus.”

Among the measures, flouting quarantine regulations is punishable by up to three years in prison, additionally anyone convicted of disseminating fake news or distorted real information that hinders the response to the outbreak, can be punished with between one and five years.

Hungary has a total of 447 coronavirus cases, with 15 reported deaths so far.

