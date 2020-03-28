Hungary: Empty streets as special coronavirus curfew takes effect

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Budapest’s main landmarks and streets were almost deserted on Saturday, with only a handful of people outdoors, after the introduction of a curfew with special provision for at-risk individuals most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Footage shows the Heroes’ Square, the parliament, the Museum of Fine Arts, as well as many fashion stores closed, as the government ordered its citizens to only leave their homes to work or run errands such as buying groceries or medications.

Additionally, only those over 65 will be allowed in pharmacies and grocery shops between 9am (0800GMT) and 12pm (1100GMT) to prevent them from coming into contact with younger, potentally asymptomatic carriers of the disease.

Hungary has 343 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths as of Saturday. Worldwide, over 600,000 people are confirmed to have been infected with the virus which has killed 28,000 people.

