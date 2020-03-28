-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hungary: Empty streets as special coronavirus curfew takes effect
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Budapest’s main landmarks and streets were almost deserted on Saturday, with only a handful of people outdoors, after the introduction of a curfew with special provision for at-risk individuals most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Footage shows the Heroes’ Square, the parliament, the Museum of Fine Arts, as well as many fashion stores closed, as the government ordered its citizens to only leave their homes to work or run errands such as buying groceries or medications.
Additionally, only those over 65 will be allowed in pharmacies and grocery shops between 9am (0800GMT) and 12pm (1100GMT) to prevent them from coming into contact with younger, potentally asymptomatic carriers of the disease.
Hungary has 343 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths as of Saturday. Worldwide, over 600,000 people are confirmed to have been infected with the virus which has killed 28,000 people.
Video ID: 20200328-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly