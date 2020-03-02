Hungary: Hundreds of nationalists mark Miklos Horthy’s inauguration centenary

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of Hungarian nationalists rallied in Budapest on Sunday, to mark the centenary of country’s regent Miklos Horthy’s inauguration.

“Miklos Horthy de Nagybanya started to govern when this country barely survived the enormity of what was taught to us as ‘the glory Hungarian Soviet Republic,’ but what we know was ‘The Red Terror’,” Tamas Csuka, a retired military chaplain said.

Nationalists marching with torches and flags joined the supporters of Hungary’s far-right Mi Hazank at a torch-lit rally while a counter-protest took place nearby.

One of the participants in the counter protest said: “Horthy was as anti-Semitic, as other [fascist leaders], he led this country into war. If he had jumped out of the war in time, as some say he wanted to, I don’t know, then he could have helped a little. But he did nothing to counter our participation in the war.”

Laszlo Toroczkai, the President of Mi Hazank movement added: “Jewish leaders need to face it. They need to talk about the responsibility of the Jewish leaders of the Hungarian Soviet Republic in bleeding out, disarming and ruining Hungary.”

Miklos Horthy was the Regent of Hungary from 1920 to 1944.

