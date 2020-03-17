Hungary: Life comes to standstill in Budapest as Orban closes borders

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hungary closed its borders to all non-residents on Monday, March 16, bringing normal life to a grinding halt in the usually bustling city of Budapest. The unusual circumstances also led to a complete entry ban on the citizens of China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, and Israel, some of the worst-affected countries from the coronavirus.

Footage captured on Tuesday shows empty streets and quiet monuments, as the government decree also asked for the closure of all shops except for grocery stores and pharmacies. Prime Minister Orban gave recommendations for the elderly not to leave their homes and asked for social contacts to be minimized.

“It is very difficult to find a job. I wanted to apply to a restaurant but they don’t hire at the moment. I had a cold, they fired me,” said one local about the shuttering of businesses.

“They did well with shutting down the borders and not allowing the lot of foreigners to come in,” said another.

According to the latest numbers from the EU Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Hungary has 50 cases of the illness and just one fatality. The decision from the Hungarian government followed similar measures taken by other European countries, along with an EU-wide travel ban for non-residents.

