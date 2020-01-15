Share
0 0 0 0

Hungary opens state-sponsored fertility clinics to counter population decline

about 1 hour ago

This move comes under Prime Minister Victor Orban’s “family protection action plan”.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/15/hungary-opens-state-sponsored-fertility-clinics-to-counter-population-decline

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment