Hungary’s Orban handed open-ended powers to fight coronavirus, alarming rights groups

27 mins ago

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on March 30 secured the right to rule by decree after his Fidesz party passed a law in parliament granting him open-ended extra powers to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Story by Erin Ogunkeye.

