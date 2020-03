Hungary’s Orban handed open-ended powers to fight coronavirus, alarming rights groups

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on March 30 secured the right to rule by decree after his Fidesz party passed a law in parliament granting him open-ended extra powers to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Story by Erin Ogunkeye.

