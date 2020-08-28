Hurricane Laura causes widespread destruction in Louisiana and Texas | DW News

Recovery efforts are underway in the southern US after one of the most powerful storms in years. Hurricane Laura left at least six people dead after smashing into Louisiana with winds of 240 kilometers an hour. Meteorologists have downgraded it to a tropical storm that threatens to bring strong winds, rain and tornadoes as it moves northeast.

