Hurricane Laura strengthens as it approaches Texas, Louisiana

Forecasters in the United States say Hurricane Laura could hit the coasts of Louisiana and Texas with “unsurvivable” storm surges.

Currently a category-4 storm, Laura has rapidly picked up speed, fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Half a million people have already been forced to leave their homes.

Tens of millions more face potential devastation.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#HurricaneLaura #Texas #Louisiana