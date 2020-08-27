-
Hurricane Laura strengthens as it approaches Texas, Louisiana
Forecasters in the United States say Hurricane Laura could hit the coasts of Louisiana and Texas with “unsurvivable” storm surges.
Currently a category-4 storm, Laura has rapidly picked up speed, fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Half a million people have already been forced to leave their homes.
Tens of millions more face potential devastation.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.
