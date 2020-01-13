Share
0 0 0 0

Hybrid 3D printer robots are making the manufacturing of European industrial components 40% faster

about 1 hour ago

Scientists at the Kraken project in Zaragoza, Spain, are hoping the 3D printer robots can improve the competitiveness of European automotive, aeronautical and construction industries. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/13/hybrid-3d-printer-robots-are-making-the-manufacturing-of-european-industrial-components-40

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment