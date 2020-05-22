Share
0 0 0 0

Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers

8 hours ago

An anti-malaria drug made famous by US President Donald Trump will now be trialled on front-line health workers in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.
This comes as many European nations are trying to navigate a way out of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports.

#Coronavirus #Hydroxychloroquine #COVID19

