-
Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers
An anti-malaria drug made famous by US President Donald Trump will now be trialled on front-line health workers in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.
This comes as many European nations are trying to navigate a way out of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports.
