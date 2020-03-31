Share
0 0 0 0

“I don’t know that we need mass testing. We need targeted testing.”

about 1 hour ago

Dr Arnold Monto, Epidemiology & Global Public Health Professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health discusses the unpredictable ways this new coronavirus can act just as policy makers ponder when’s best to wind down confinement.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment