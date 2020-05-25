‘I don’t regret it’: UK PM’s aide defends actions during lockdown

Addressing a political storm that has engulfed Boris Johnson’s government, his adviser Dominic Cummings has said he does not regret his actions during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said he acted “reasonably” and within the law when he drove 400 kilometres with his son and wife, who had COVID-19 symptoms.

Cummings explained he went to his parents’ property to ensure his four-year-old would be cared for if he too fell ill.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UK #DominicCummings