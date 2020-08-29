‘I have no ambition to be president of Mali,’ Mahmoud Dicko tells FRANCE 24

Talks to resolve a political crisis in Mali remain at a standstill after military commanders toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup on August 18. West African leaders want power handed over to a civilian government within a year, but the ruling junta propose waiting until 2023. FRANCE 24 met with de facto opposition leader and Imam Mahmoud Dicko in Mali.

