“I hope we can have a vaccine on the market perhaps before Autumn,” says Von der Leyen

We are accelerating research. Yesterday I spoke to the managers of an innovative European research company. They work on a promising technology to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. The European Union provides them up to 80 million euros and I hope that with this support we can have a vaccine on the market perhaps before autumn. ”

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en