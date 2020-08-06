‘I turned down £100k when I sang at Murdoch’s wedding’ – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Charlotte Church on turning down £100k when she sang at Rupert Murdoch’s wedding. Charlotte Church describes how, aged 13, she was advised to decline a £100k fee to sing at the wedding of Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng, in return for favourable press.

Kingmaker meets Rupert Murdoch in 1995, a pivotal year that sees him presiding over two important dilemmas – who he wants to be Britain’s next prime minister and which of his children he wants to take over his business.

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty | Series 1 Episode 1 | BBC

#BBC #BBCTheRiseoftheMurdochDynasty #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.