‘I turned down £100k when I sang at Murdoch’s wedding’ – BBC

Charlotte Church on turning down £100k when she sang at Rupert Murdoch’s wedding. Charlotte Church describes how, aged 13, she was advised to decline a £100k fee to sing at the wedding of Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng, in return for favourable press.
Kingmaker meets Rupert Murdoch in 1995, a pivotal year that sees him presiding over two important dilemmas – who he wants to be Britain’s next prime minister and which of his children he wants to take over his business.
The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty | Series 1 Episode 1 | BBC
