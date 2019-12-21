Ian Wright’s mates text pranked in Send To All! 😂 | Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Our favourite celebrity mobiles’ texting prank is back!

Football pundit Ian Wright’s bravely hands over his mobile phone in Send To All.

Michael gets to work sending an embarrassing text to his contacts!

BAFTA award winner Michael McIntyre returns with his Big Show, filmed at the home of entertainment, the London Palladium.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show | Series 5 Episode 5 | BBC

