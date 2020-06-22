-
Back to school for millions in France as more Covid-19 restrictions lifted - 20 mins ago
ICC judges to hear appeal against acquittal of Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo - 25 mins ago
Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests - 37 mins ago
COVID-19 cases in Latin America exceed 2 million - 39 mins ago
Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra - 2 hours ago
Reading attack: Minute’s silence to be held for victims – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
Serbia’s ruling party claims election win - 2 hours ago
Trump put personal over national interests: Bolton - 2 hours ago
Police in Paris and Nantes clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique - 4 hours ago
Climate council urges Macron to hold referendum on making destruction of nature a crime - 5 hours ago
ICC judges to hear appeal against acquittal of Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo
The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda will try on Monday to overturn last year’s shock acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity.
