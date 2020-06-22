ICC judges to hear appeal against acquittal of Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda will try on Monday to overturn last year’s shock acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity.

