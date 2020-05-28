ICC softens restrictions on Ivory Coast former President Laurent Gbagbo

In tonight’s edition: International Criminal Court today softens restrictions on Ivory Coast’s former president Laurent Gbagbo. The ongoing appeal of his acquittal for crimes against humanity had confined him to Belgium. South Africans will be able to buy alcohol legally again from next month, as the govt further eases coronavirus restrictions. And our correspondents in Cameroon visit one rural community where an illegal alcoholic beverage is being touted as a cure for coronavirus.

