ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has said she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

She wants it to happen once the ICC establishes its jurisdiction.

Both Israelis and Palestinians face the possibility of having charges filed against them.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports from Ramallah.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #ICC #PalestineIsrael