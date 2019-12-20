ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

The International Criminal Court is preparing to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

The ICC’s chief prosecutor says this could include charges against Israelis or Palestinians. Fatou Bensouda says she is convinced war crimes have been, or are being, committed in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

But Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the investigation would “turn the tribunal into a political weapon against Israel and against our country”.

“We want to turn Jews living in their homeland into war crime. It’s absurd. In every possible way,” he says.

Ammar Hijazi, the assistant minister for multilateral affairs for the state of Palestine, who is also a member of the Palestine Mission to the UN, talks to Al Jazeera.

