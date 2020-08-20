Ice cream filled vulva-shaped waffles hit the spot with Madrilenos

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An alternative waffle house has been causing a stir since its opening in Madrid. ‘La Coneria,’ which is a play on words between cone and vagina in Spanish, has been serving vagina-shaped waffles while making their customers both laugh or feel uncomfortable during the process.

“A ‘Conofre’ is the feminine version of the ‘Pollofre’ [penis waffle]. It’s a waffle the size of an arepa, we cut and open it, like an arepa and then we fill it with two balls of ice cream, then with cream and something crispy, with cookies like Oreo or Chips Ahoy,” explained owner Pedro Buerbaum last Wednesday.

The waffle shop is situated in the trendy and alternative Chueca district in Madrid. Funnily enough, this is already Buerbaum’s second sexually explicit waffle house, as he also opened the successful ‘Polleria,’ with a similar, yet very different, penis-shaped waffle on the menu as well as penis-shaped ice cream.

Though the waffles look delicious, Buerbaum insists that the experience is part of the package, with shop assistants making sexual jokes to customers as they fill their orders.

“Enjoy eating this pussy,” quipped the shop assistant as she handed a prepared ‘Conofre’ to a customer.

“What do you want to eat? Some pussy, right? A pussy for yourself alone, or are you two going to share it,” she joked to another couple.

Buerbaum explained that the positive response to his initiative has been overwhelming and that despite the coronavirus pandemic, he’s happy with the opening so far.

“The response in the media and on social media has been crazy, we had 2,500 Instagram followers in the first 12 hours, so we’re very happy. When August ends we expect things are going to be crazy,” explained Buerbaum.

