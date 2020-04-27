Iceland ‘gaining control’ over Covid-19, PM tells FRANCE 24

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir discussed the outbreak of Covid-19 in Iceland, which has around 1,800 cases of the disease and so far only 10 deaths. “I think we are gaining control over the pandemic,” she said. Jakobsdóttir explained the reasons for her country’s success in doing so, particularly mass testing and contact tracing. She also emphasised the importance of the population following social distancing rules.

