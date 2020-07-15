-
ICJ backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours
The International Court of Justice in the Hague rejected the appeal by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against a decision by the world civil aviation body in favour of Qatar over sovereign airspace.
The four Arab countries imposed a blockade on the Gulf state in 2017 and prevented Qatari aircraft from flying through their airspace.
The ICJ said the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization has jurisdiction in this case.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from The Hague in the Netherlands.
