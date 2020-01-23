ICJ orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ)has ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent genocide of the Rohingya.

In a unanimously-ruled order issued by a panel of 17 judges, and read by presiding Judge Abdulaqawi Ahmed Yusuf, the court upheld the provisions of the 1948 Genocide Convention – saying Myanmar had “caused irreparable damage to the rights of the Rohingya”.

The ICJ has also ruled that Myanmar protect all evidence for a potential genocide trial.

Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi denies genocide has been committed and accuses refugees of exaggerating abuses.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from The Hague.

