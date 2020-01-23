-
ICJ orders Myanmar to take steps to protect Rohingya
The Rohingya Muslim minority “remain at serious risk of genocide” said the United Nations’ top court on Thursday, as it ordered “provisional measures” against Myanmar.
Myanmar had not proposed any measures aimed at ensuring the Rohingya’s right to exist, and conditions necessary for emergency measures to be taken in the country have been met, ruled the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports live at The Hague, while Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees.
