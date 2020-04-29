ICRC: Prisoner swap between Yemen warring parties likely soon

Al Jazeera has learned that the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have advanced plans for a mass prisoner exchange in Yemen, which could potentially take place in a matter of days.

It is part of a ceasefire proposed by the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths.

The first batch of prisoners to be released may comprise about 1,000 inmates.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays spoke with Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for Near and Middle East.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Yemen #ICRC #YemenPrisoners