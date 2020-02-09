Idlib humanitarian crisis: Aid agencies struggling to help

The Syrian government’s offensive to take Idlib province has included air attacks on civilian neighbourhoods as well as fighting on the ground.

The violence has forced thousands of people to flee north towards the Turkish border.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu visited a camp in Idlib, Syria, that is housing some of the displaced people.

