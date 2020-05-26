Idlib’s displaced: Syrians return home for Eid celebrations

People in Syria’s last rebel stronghold are celebrating Eid al Fitr, the holiday that ends the fasting month of Ramadan.

Many of those displaced by government air raids are now returning to their homes in Idlib for the first time since a ceasefire was put in place in March.

Traumatised and distressed, these families still sought to celebrate Eid and to hope for their futures.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

