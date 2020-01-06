Images of Iran’s cultural sites trend after Trump’s threats

Members of previous US administrations took to social media to point out Donald Trump’s threat to target 52 Iranian cultural sites would amount to a war crime, this in the context of rising tensions between Teheran and Washington.

