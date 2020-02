IMF arrives in Argentina amidst debt crisis

An IMF team has arrived for talks in Buenos Aires as recession-hit Argentina seeks relief from what President Alberto Fernandez says is an “unsustainable foreign debt.” Agentina’s recession was sparked when the peso crashed more than 18 months ago. Centre-left leader Fernandez has made restructuring Argentina’s debts his main goal on the road to recovery.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en