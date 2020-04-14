IMF: COVID-19 crisis will cost economy $9 trillion over two years

The International Monetary Fund says the coronavirus pandemic will cost the world’s economies $9 trillion over the next two years.

The extreme warning comes as countries around the world face prolonged lockdown as they try to contain the outbreak.

The IMF’s chief economist described the crisis as the worst economic shock since the Great Depression of the 1930s

