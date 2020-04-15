IMF says ‘worst recession since Great Depression’ is likely

The International Monetary Fund is warning that the global economy will experience the worst downturn since the Great Depression, as coronavirus restrictions close businesses and factories and unemployment lines grow.

It called on the world’s leaders to work together to fight the pandemic, saying that it expected a rebound next year if COVID-19 did not make a comeback.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #IMF #Recession