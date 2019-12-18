Impeachment divide: Americans split over proceedings

The impeachment inquiry into whether the President Donald Trump should be removed from office has done little to unite United States’s voters.

After weeks of hearings, public opinion remains split.

But with the presidential election fast approaching, will it make a difference at the polls?

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from the bellwether state of Florida.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Trump #TrumpImpeachment #AljazeeraEnglish