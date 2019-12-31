Impeachment, immigration to dominate US 2020 presidential race

Americans are deeply divided about US President Donald Trump’s impeachment as Republicans and Democrats gear up for the 2020 presidential polls.

But the gap remains equally wide on other issues: immigration and abortion.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Trump #TrumpImpeachment #USelection2020