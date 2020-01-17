Impeachment proceedings: The perilous duty of chief justice John Roberts

In the US, the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are shifting into their final phase.Â Things are now moving to the Senate for a landmark trial. The top judge in that Senate trial is Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, a stipulation required by the US Constitution. But the definition of his role in an impeachment trialÂ is still poorly defined, with analysts saying it comes with more risks than responsibilities.Â

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en