Impeachment trial: What does it really mean for Donald Trump? | The Stream

The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump has begun with Senate Republicans and Democrats debating each other over potential witness testimonies and what further evidence should be used as both sides argue their cases.

Trump has become the third president in US history to be impeached and the trial will determine whether he remains in office. He is being charged with abuse of power for his role in withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Kiev officials into investigating Joe Biden, a political rival. A second charge – obstruction of Congress – is related to the Trump administration’s efforts to stall and not co-operate with the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

In this episode, we’ll discuss the case for and against Trump and hear the latest news on Senate proceedings.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#impeachment trial

#aljazeeraenglish

#ajstream