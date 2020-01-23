-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Impeachment trial: What does it really mean for Donald Trump? | The Stream
The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump has begun with Senate Republicans and Democrats debating each other over potential witness testimonies and what further evidence should be used as both sides argue their cases.
Trump has become the third president in US history to be impeached and the trial will determine whether he remains in office. He is being charged with abuse of power for his role in withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Kiev officials into investigating Joe Biden, a political rival. A second charge – obstruction of Congress – is related to the Trump administration’s efforts to stall and not co-operate with the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.
In this episode, we’ll discuss the case for and against Trump and hear the latest news on Senate proceedings.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#impeachment trial
#aljazeeraenglish
#ajstream