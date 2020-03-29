In Argentina, coronavirus brings more economic pain

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to wreck the world’s most cash-strapped countries.

In Argentina, two years of recession have resulted in an unemployment rate of almost 10 percent.

And that is expected to rise significantly after some of Latin America’s strictest lockdown measures were imposed.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Argentina #Coronavirus #AljazeeraEnglish