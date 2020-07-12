-
In first, Trump dons masks on visit to Walter Reed army hospital
The United States has reported another all-time daily high for new coronavirus infections.
More than 66,500 cases were confirmed on Saturday.
There has also been an increase in the number of deaths from the virus.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump visited a hospital, where he publicly wore a mask for the first time since the start of the outbreak.
Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Maryland, US.
