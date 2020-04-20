In Germany, retailers open but hospitality stays shut

Retailers in Germany today are opening for the first time in weeks as the country starts to lift lockdown. The sector has lost out on 30 billion euros in sales in just over a month. Retail premises of up to 800 square metres, along with car dealerships, bike shops and book stores are among the first to start trading again. France 24’s Bryan Quinn, says the hospitality sector is set to stay closed, with 70,000 businesses facing bankruptcy.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en