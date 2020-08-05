Share
0 0 0 0

In India, construction of Hindu temple on site of destroyed mosque a victory for PM Modi

12 hours ago

In India’s Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the construction of a Hindu temple on the site of a destroyed mosque.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment