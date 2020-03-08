In India’s matrilineal tribe, women’s special status is under threat

In the Khasi tribe, an indigenous community of 1.3 million people living in the state of Meghalaya in North-East of India, women enjoy a special status. A matrilineal society for centuries, today it is one of fewer than 500 left in the world. But in a country where patrilineal structures are now more common and male children are preferred, it’s a way of life at risk of disappearing. FRANCE 24’s Clara Lecomte and Adil Bhat filed this special report.

