In Italy, coronavirus lockdown to continue despite falling death toll

2 hours ago

With Italy having recorded its lowest coronavirus death toll in three weeks, the government is eyeing a possible loosening of confinement restrictions. But experts such as Roberto Cauda, professor of infectious diseases at Rome Catholic University, caution against acting too hastily.

