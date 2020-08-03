-
Microsoft pushes for TikTok takeover | DW News - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Counter-protesters fly Confederate flag at BLM demo in Texas - 12 hours ago
-
North Macedonia’s first sign language cafe opens - 13 hours ago
-
Covid-19 – Melbourne lockdown: New restrictions imposed following first night of curfew - 13 hours ago
-
Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, over 20 killed - 13 hours ago
-
Bringing a literary classic to the screen | Behind the Scenes | A Suitable Boy – BBC - 13 hours ago
-
World Heritage Festival: South Korea’s centuries-old tradition - 13 hours ago
-
In Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, locals divided over legalisation of medical marijuana - 13 hours ago
-
Mexico: Candlelit vigil commemorates victims on anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting - 14 hours ago
-
LIVE: Results of preliminary hearing in Khachaturyan case announced in Moscow: stakeout - 14 hours ago
In Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, locals divided over legalisation of medical marijuana
For thirty years, the Lebanese government tried to crack down on marijuana production. But in May of this year, in a bid to save the ailing economy, the Lebanese parliament legalised marijuana for medical use. However, local villagers have greeted the move with suspicion. Our team reports from the Beqaa Valley in north-eastern Lebanon, where the marijuana harvest season has begun.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en