In Polish capital Warsaw, nationalists want to rewrite history of World War II

Poland’s capital Warsaw suffered massively in World War II. By the end of the conflict, it was in ruins, with hundreds of thousands of its inhabitants killed. No one disputes that. But some Poles claim the reality was even worse: they accuse a combination of Jewish groups and Communists of covering up the existence of gas chambers where mainly non-Jewish Poles were murdered. Yet this theory has been formally disproved. Our Poland correspondent reports.

