In rare address, Queen Elizabeth calls for ‘self-discipline’ in coronavirus fight

10 mins ago

Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation, invoking the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation.

