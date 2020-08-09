-
Brazil: 1,000 red balloons released from Copacabana beach in memory of COVID victims - 14 mins ago
-
Europe swelters under a heatwave complicated by Covid-19 restrictions - 17 mins ago
-
In South Africa, a woman is killed every three hours - 32 mins ago
-
UK: NHS nurses and staff rally in London to protest exclusion from pay rise - 42 mins ago
-
India: Elephants in My Backyard | Witness - 45 mins ago
-
Two-year-old Indian girl has unique friendship with elephant in Kerala - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany begins mandatory coronavirus tests for travelers | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
France: Solidarity rally held in wake of fire at mosque near Lyon - about 1 hour ago
-
Josh VS Julian’s mad finale over insane obstacle course’s £10k prize! – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19: Chile death toll tops 10,000 - about 1 hour ago
In South Africa, a woman is killed every three hours
Every three hours, a woman is killed in South Africa.
Gender-based violence is a huge problem, and the government is working on legislation to end it.
But activists say change is not happening fast enough, and it is still a long way off.
Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#SouthAfrica #ViolenceAgainstWomen #AljazeeraEnglish