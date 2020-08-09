In South Africa, a woman is killed every three hours

Every three hours, a woman is killed in South Africa.

Gender-based violence is a huge problem, and the government is working on legislation to end it.

But activists say change is not happening fast enough, and it is still a long way off.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#SouthAfrica #ViolenceAgainstWomen #AljazeeraEnglish