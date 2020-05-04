In the papers: US contends with an unwanted invader, Japan offers video chats with eels

As Italy lifts lockdown, everything hinges on the choices of individual Italians. Meanwhile, a story making a bad buzz in the United States was the arrival of so-called ‘murder hornets’, which prey on bee populations. And in other animal-related news, a Japanese aquarium is proposing video chats with eels.

