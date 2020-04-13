In the papers: Where is Nicaragua’s president?

IN THE PAPERS – Monday, April 13: The Washington Post reports that Nicaragua’s president is missing in action, as health and rights workers deplore the country’s “laissez-faire approach” to the deadly virus. But first, the British press celebrates Boris Johnson’s discharge from hospital. Yet left-wing papers point out that while the prime minister may be thanking National Health Service workers for saving his life, he has been failing to protect them. Finally, we bring you a story of solidarity in the age of coronavirus, as an elderly woman’s plea for beer draws global attention.

