In the UK, popular beaches are still mostly empty

Whether people should visit England’s beaches is not the only lockdown issue being debated right now in the UK.

The government is also aiming to get primary schools at least partially reopened in June, causing concern among many who do not think it is a good idea.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Brighton in the UK.

