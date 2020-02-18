Share
Incumbent Ashraf Ghani confirmed winner of Afghan presidential poll after five-month delay

8 hours ago

Ashraf Ghani has secured a second term as president of Afghanistan, according to final results of the September 28, 2019 poll released Tuesday by the country’s election commission.

